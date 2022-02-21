Martin Alfaro Share:







Martin Alfaro, 78, beloved Brother, Husband, Father, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on February 18, 2022. He entered this world on January 27, 1944 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Martin and Nicolasa Alfaro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lola Alfaro Peralez, Gregoria Alfaro Cortez, aunt, Carlota Aflaro, uncle, Andres Alfaro, and his niece Sally Garcia.

Mr. Alfaro is survived by his wife Mary Lou Alfaro; son Martin Alfaro, III and wife Robin Rodriguez-Alfaro; son Gregory Alfaro; Barbara Delgado and husband Joe A. Delgado; raised as his own son, Javier Gonzalez; sister Janie Alfaro Martinez; sister Josie Alfaro; brother Bartolo Alfaro; grandson Roman Rodriguez; granddaughter Krista Delgado; granddaughter Clarissa Delgado; niece Numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Alfaro was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. He enjoyed the fellowship of fellow believers, and this was shown by his welcoming others of during the posadas. Gardening was a passion of his. He thoroughly enjoyed planting all sorts of plants, tomatoes, onions, or jalapenos. Taking country drives with his two sons was always a pleasure to him. It allowed his to share his experiences and family history with his sons.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

After services for Mr. Alfaro, guests are welcome to fellowship with the family at the Lion’s Club (220 Bufkin Ln, Lockhart, TX 78644).