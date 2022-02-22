Deborah Lynn Cook Share:







Deborah Lynn Cook of Martindale, Texas died on February 18th, 2022. She was 62 years old. She was born February 21st, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, to Richard Carl Cook and Joan Lanning Cook.

Debbie is survived by her brother Richard Carl Cook Jr and his wife Deidre. She has three nieces, Kennedy Cook, Taylor & Mark Cook-Crutchley, Jordan & Boomer Miller and their daughter Emory Joan who was the light of her life. She is also survived by her stepfather Wayne Smith and her Uncle Robert (Bob) Cook and cousins Roy Cook, Steve Cook and Sam Cook

She was preceded in death by both parents Joan Smith and Richard Cook

As a military “brat”, Debbie lived in many places growing up. Her family settled in Universal City Texas at Randolph Air Force Base. Debbie graduated from Randolph High School in 1977. She went on to attend and graduate from SWT – Southwest Texas State in San Marcos with BS in Physical Education in 1981 and later received her MS degree in Education. While at SWT, Debbie was the #1 Player for the Tennis Team.

Debbie gave over 30 years of service to the students and athletes at Hays High School. During her tenure she was a guiding light to so many students as a US History Educator. In addition to her role as a mentor in the classroom, Debbie’s guidance extended to the tennis courts, where she led the Hays High School Tennis Team for many years. It was her dedication to the students and the community, that the tennis complex at Hays High School was renamed the Debbie Cook Tennis Center shortly after her retirement in 2015.

Debbie was a long-time member at Martindale United Methodist Church where she served as a trustee, member of the decorating committee and, a very active volunteer with LGC – Little Green Church Soup Kitchen. She loved the Martindale Community in every aspect from Christmas Parades to Fourth of July, she was always there.

Her commitment to family, friends, her students, church, and community were deep in her heart and soul, and she will be missed by many.

Services will be at Fellowship Church of Plum Creek located at 160 Grace Street, Kyle, TX on Thursday, February 24th.

Visitation and Fellowship at 1pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2pm. Graveside Service will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Debbie to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org)