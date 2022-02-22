RUFINA F. SANCHEZ Share:







September 12, 1934 – February 20, 2022

Rufina F. Sanchez, 87, of San Marcos, Texas, died on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Visitation will take place at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Saturday, February 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas on Saturday, February 26 at noon. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.