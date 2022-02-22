Jose Silva Share:







Jose Silva, 87, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on February 21, 2022. He entered this world on October 29, 1934 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, born to Ramon and Maria Silva.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Joe Silva, and brother, Raymond Silva.

Mr. Silva is survived by his wife of 62 years, Isabel Juarez Silva; daughter Mary E. Gamez; son Fernando Silva; son David Silva; son Jimmy Silva; brother Geronimo Silva; sister Berta Silva; 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren.

Mr. Silva was a master painter. He began his trade at the age of 20 and was sought after for his professionalism as well as the quality of his work. A number of examples of his work are all throughout Caldwell county.

Mr. Silva knew no stranger. He was extremely welcoming to everyone he came across. He was kind and outgoing. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Church choir for many years. He was a great father and grandfather who led by example. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m.