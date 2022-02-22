Jacob C. Maciel Share:







Jacob C. Maciel, a lifelong resident of Lockhart, passed away on February 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Lauro and Maris Couturier Maciel.

He married Mary Espinosa in December of 1960 and from this union, three children were born: Jacob, Adela and Donna. Mr. Maciel was a member of St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing. He was a “Mr. Fix It” and helped anyone when he could. Mr. Maciel will also be remembered as the “neighborhood father”.

Mr. Maciel is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Victor and Joe Maciel and a sister, Rosa Oliva.

Mr. Maciel is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Maciel; three children, Jacob Maciel, Jr and his wife Yvonne, Adela Recio and Donna Navarro and her husband Lee; a brother, Lauro Maciel Jr; a sister Evangelina Teneyuque; five grandchildren, Giselle Iris Maciel, Justin Recio, Galan Recio, Rogelio Recio, III and Kayla Goldsmith and four great grandchildren: Justin, Jade, Santiago and Camila.

A visitation will be held on February 23rd at 5:00 pm with the Rosary recited at 7:00 pm, at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on February 24th at 10:00 am., interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Maciel, Larry Maciel, Danny Maciel, Justin Recio Jr, Justin Recio, Galan Recio and Rogelio Recio III.