Lions end hoops season in playoffs

From staff reports

Lockhart High saw its historic season end Monday night with a first-round Bi-District playoff loss to Pflugerville Weiss, 63-46. The game was played at a neutral site, Hays High School in Buda.

The season saw Lockhart High School’s basketball team go to the playoff s in back-to-back seasons for the first

time since 1960-61. It was also the final game for six LHS seniors – Jah Gulley, Major New, Tay Andrews, DJ Williams, Sean Schexnayder and Daniel Morales. Lockhart ended its season at 16-17 overall.

Weiss, now 24-12, will play the winner of Tuesday night’s game between A&M Consolidated and Cleveland in

the second round of the playoffs.

It was the second consecutive year Weiss had ended Lockhart’s season. Weiss was also responsible for ending the Lady Lions’ basketball season last week in the playoffs.

Lockhart led midway through the first quarter, 8-5, but the Wolves ended the period on a 13-2 run to take an 18-10 lead. Weiss stretched that advantage to as many as 13 in the second quarter before settling on a 29-22 lead

at intermission.

Lockhart found itself down by 14 before fighting back to within 40-32 late in the third quarter.

The Lions were unable to get on a run in the final period of play, and the Wolves coasted to the win.

Gulley led Lockhart with 26 points, followed by New with 8, Treveon Hopkins 5, 2 each from Andrews, Brady

Stephenson, and Schexnayder, and 1 from Ashton Dickens.

In its final regular season game, Lockhart defeated Austin’s Liberal Arts & Science Academy last week. Gulley led in scoring with 33 points and New had a big night with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Schexnayder, Dickens, and Treveon Hopkins all chipped in with 6 points. Morales had 2 points and Andrews 1.