Early Caldwell County Election times and locations







Nov. 5 General & Special Election

Early Voting, Oct. 21-Nov. 1

* Please note that Scott Annex and Luling Civic Center have different hours compared to the other locations listed below.

* Lockhart ISD-Adams Gym — 419 Bois D’Arc Street, Lockhart

* Three Rivers Community Church — 103 Main Street, Martindale

* Uhland Community Center — 15 N. Old Spanish Trail, Martindale

The above-mentioned sites will be open for the following dates and times:

Monday, Oct. 21-Satuday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28-Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31-Friday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

– – –

* Luling Civic Center

333 E. Austin Street, Luling

* Scott Annex-Conference Room

1403 Blackjack Street, Lockhart

These sites will be open for the following dates and times:

Monday, Oct. 21-Friday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28- Friday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

* * *

Reminder: Electioneering is prohibited inside this protected area during the voting period, including expressing preferences for or against any candidate, measure, or political party, whether on the ballot or not.

To contact the Caldwell County Elections office, call 512-668-4342, or email caldwellec@co.caldwell.tx.us.