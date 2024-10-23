City’s growth erupts since 2020 Census Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart has grown immensely in population since the 2020 Census. The Texas Demographics Center’s estimated the city’s population at 17,146, a 19.2 percent increase from the last Census (14,379).

Lockhart City Manager Steve Lewis relayed the findings of TDC at last week’s meeting of the City Council.

Caldwell County has also experienced major growth, an 11.2 percent increase in the last four years following TDC’s estimated population of 51,005.

Texas had five of the top 20 growth metro areas in the U.S. — No. 1 Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown, No. 5 Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land, No. 7 San Antonio/New Braunfels, No. 8 Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, and No. 20 McAllen/Edinburg/Mission.

The Austin metro area has grown immensely in the last four years. Those included within the area are includes Kyle, Buda, Cedar Park, Manor and others.

Not considered a major metro area, Lockhart’s growth rate is higher than all but the top three metro areas – Austin, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida.

In other business:

A public hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 23 regarding noise standards/decibel levels within Lockhart. Lockhart’s Planning and Zoning will discuss whether the city should change the current decibel levels, and another public hearing will be held at the Thursday, Nov. 7 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Pro Tm Angie Gonzales-Sanchez asked as a courtesy for the individuals affected in downtown Lockhart to be notified.

A public hearing was held for the final draft of the Lockhart Moving Forward Comprehensive Plan. After discussion between council members and Planning consultants, the Public Hearing will be continued to Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Lewis noted the Animal Advisory Board is recommending an ordinance to limit the number of animals on residential properties as well as microchipping regulations. This is an effort to decrease animal hoarding, pet overpopulation, and nuisance complaints within the city. Per the Board’s recommendation, exemptions would be granted to shelters, rescue organizations, and licensed commercial breeders. The recommendation will be discussed at the Nov. 7 City Council meeting.

City Council has approved an inter-local agreement with TxDOT for the Gateway Monument Signs on SH 183 and SH 130 right-of-ways. Lockhart Parks and Recreation Director Travis Hughes said the project will begin as soon as TxDOT approves the sign submissions.

The Seawillow Public Improvement District (PID) will become part of Lockhart’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). Part of it was already within the city limits, It is located north of County Road 197 between Farm to Market Road 1322 and Seawillow Road, encompassing 588 acres.

Mayor White read a proclamation declaring October 2024 as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A representative of Hays Caldwell Women’s Center accepted the proclamation. The shelter served 52 individuals in Lockhart last year. All of HCWC’s services are free and confidential.

A Cemetery Maintenance Agreement was renewed with Maintenance Management LLC. Councilmember John Lairsen asked for the agreement to go out to bid next year. The agreement passed, 4-3.

An agreement was also reached unanimously with McCoy Tree Surgery for tree trimming in the right-of-way and utility easements in the city.

Agreed upon unanimously by council was a Facilities Use Agreement between Lockhart and DeNucci Constructors for the temporary use of property located behind 110 North Brazos Street for purposes of a construction laydown yard.

Each of the city’s Splash Pads at City Park and Maple Street will close for the season on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The next meeting of the City Council has been moved to a Thursday because of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 General Election. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.