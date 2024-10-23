Greenhouse Road becoming a safety concern for residents Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A short road in Caldwell County has caused a long list of issues according to residents in the area and others.

Greenhouse Road, just east of Martindale off SH 142, has deteriorated according to some to the point of becoming a safety hazard.

Among the citizens commenting on the road, one woman said there had already been an injury when a girl was tossed against a window. A man noted 18-wheelers come on and off the road every day, and as soon as residents fix a part of the road, 18-wheelers tear it up again.

There are also concerns with water coming off SH 142, but it was noted that was a TxDOT issue.

Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot, at Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting, said he had talked with a San Marcos ISD representative, and he heard stories of trouble buses have on the road.

“It has been a situation for years and years,” Theriot said. “It’s a serious situation and a safety situation. There’s going to be an injury because of the road, and we don’t want to see that happen.”

However, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden noted that the county does not own right-of-way authority to widen the road.

“It’s difficult for us to take it on because we don’t own it,” Haden said. “If the residents will give us the right-of-ways, then I’m comfortable with it. If we own it, it’s a whole different thing.”

Commissioners agreed that a survey of landowners on the road would be taken, and if they agreed to give the county the right-of-way on the road, they will agree to provide maintenance for it.

In other business:

Discussion of an ordinance prohibiting the placement of signs on a right-of-way of public roads and imposing criminal prosecution for violation was tabled for the Nov. 12 meeting of Commissioners Court.

Haden wanted more definition of the ordinance due to possible liability of the county confiscating the signs.

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said the county was working on a grass fire as he spoke to commissioners. He said the chance of rain was slim with about 40 percent projected Oct. 28-30. “It’s really, really dry,” Rangel said.

The burn ban will remain on in Caldwell County until the Nov. 12 Commissioners Court meeting, or until otherwise noted.

Commissioners approved the following:

* The Final Plat for Hartland Ranch Subdivision, Phase 3 consisting of five lots on about 33.77 acres located on Borchert Loop.

* The Final Plat for Bollinger, Phase 2 consisting of 110 lots on about 21.65 acres located on FM 2720 north of Bobwhite Road and Bollinger Boulevard.

* The reappointment of Will Conley and Commissioner Ed Theriot to the 2025 CAMPO Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).