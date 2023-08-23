Maximino Herrera Share:







In Loving Memory of Maximino Herrera

Maximino Herrera, a cherished Son, Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2023. Born on December 18, 1928, in Carrizo Springs, Texas, he was the beloved child of Felix and Matilde Herrera.

Maximino’s life was marked by love, resilience, and a profound devotion to family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Guadalupe Herrera, his son, Max Herrera, his daughters, Maria Santo and Lydia Herrera, and his son, Juan Herrera.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Lupe Herrera (Margie), daughter Janie Ortiz (Elias), daughter Maria Herrera (Angel), daughter Stella Galvez (Felix), son Enrique (Ricky) Herrera, sister Katie Salinas, brother Natividad (Nate) Herrera, sister Altagracia Torres, 22 Grandchildren, Numerous Great-grandchildren, and Numerous Great-great-grandchildren. His legacy lives on through each of them, as well as the bonds of love and unity he fostered among his extended family.

A man of simple pleasures, Maximino found joy in the everyday moments that brought him closer to his loved ones. He relished the simple pleasure of a good meal, a trait that brought his family together around the table time and time again. His love for music, particularly Spanish melodies, resonated in his heart and filled his home with a warmth that will be remembered forever.

Maximino’s dedication to family was unparalleled. He treasured moments spent at gatherings, surrounded by the laughter and love of those he held most dear. A diligent and hardworking individual, he instilled the value of perseverance and integrity in his family through his example. Maximino’s work ethic was forged at a young age, and he carried his commitment to his responsibilities with him throughout his life.

As we bid farewell to Maximino, we celebrate the life he lived and the love he shared. The recitation of the holy rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at DeLeon Funeral Home, where friends and family will gather to honor his memory. A funeral service will follow on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the same location. His final resting place will be in the San Pablo cemetery.

Though he has left this world, Maximino Herrera’s legacy will endure in the hearts of those he touched. His devotion to family, his resilience, and his love for life will continue to inspire all those who knew and loved him.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home