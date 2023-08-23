Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Virginia M. Natal

Obituaries
0
Share:

December 31, 1940 – August 14, 2023

Virginia M. Natal, 82, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, August 17 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Mass will be Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

Share:
Previous Article

Maximino Herrera

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION