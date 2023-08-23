Virginia M. Natal Share:







December 31, 1940 – August 14, 2023

Virginia M. Natal, 82, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, August 17 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Mass will be Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.