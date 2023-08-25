Miscues costly to Lions in opener Share:







LPR Staff

SAN ANTONIO — Lockhart’s late rally fell just short, losing its season-opener at San Antonio Southwest Friday night, 41-35.

Senior quarterback Ashton Dickens had 172 yards rushing and 197 passing, running and throwing for two touchdowns each, and almost rallied the Lions who scored 14 points in a matter 32 seci]ind the final 2:14 before falling.

Southwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one period and led 28-14 at the half, stretching that lead to 34-14 after three quarters and 41-21 with 7:57 remaining.

Four Lockhart turnovers and some big plays by the Southwest offense were the downfall of the Lions. Dickens threw three interceptions, including a 72-yard interception return by the Dragons’ Aazeryuan Voss.

Lockhart finished the night with 30 first down to just 12 for Southwest and the Lions had out-gained the Dragons 467-276, but Southwest had zero turnovers.

Gabe Deutsch had five receptions for Lockhart for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Lockhart has homecoming next week as its welcomes Pflugerville Connally to Lions Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.