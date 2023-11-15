Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Commerce Hall

The Wild Feathers, 8 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Old Pal

Paul Finlay, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by the Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Mags Baker and the Texas Queer Band, 8-10 p.m.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

Newbold with Bear, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duett’s Texas Club

RF Shannon, Chaparelle, and Richard Allen Platt, 6 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Nathan Colt Young with Eros & The Drifters, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Libby & The Loveless, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

David Isley Band, 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Plum Creek Records& Tapes

Radio Lockhart Record Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The PEARL

Sunday Blue Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.