Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Commerce Hall
The Wild Feathers, 8 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Old Pal
Paul Finlay, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Open Mic hosted by the Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Mags Baker and the Texas Queer Band, 8-10 p.m.
Plum Creek Records & Tapes
Newbold with Bear, 7 p.m.
Old Pal
Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Duett’s Texas Club
RF Shannon, Chaparelle, and Richard Allen Platt, 6 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Nathan Colt Young with Eros & The Drifters, 7 p.m.
Old Pal
Libby & The Loveless, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
David Isley Band, 8-10 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Plum Creek Records& Tapes
Radio Lockhart Record Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The PEARL
Sunday Blue Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
* * *
* — Tickets required
