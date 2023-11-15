ESD #5 will soon have board members appointed Share:







LPR staff

The Nov. 7 General Election passing of Emergency Services District No. 5 in Caldwell County will now have Commissioners appointing five members to its board of directors. Those appointees will be discussed at a later Commissioners Court meeting.

At Tuesday morning’s Commissioner’s Court, County Judge Hoppy Haden said the ESD #5 passed in each precinct.

“I thank you people who voted for it,” Haden said. “It’s going to be very helpful.”

In other business:

Commissioner Dyral Thomas advised of Saturday’s Public Forum to be at First Lockhart Baptist Church’s Connection Center from 2-4 p.m.

The Public Forum is for all residents of Precinct 4 to discuss questions and concerns in the district.

Refreshments will be included.

The Burn Ban remain off for Caldwell County.

The county approved an elevator modernization amendment at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

Commissioners approved the filing of a final plat for Chuckwagon Ranches. The 4-lot area is on Chuckwagon Road.

Also approved was the filing of the final plat for the 2-lot Johnson One subdivision at U.S. Highway 183 and FM 1185, as well as the final plat for Johnson Two subdivision in the same area.

The preliminary plat for the 12-residential estates at Dale subdivision on 23.89 acres at Tumbleweed Trail and Witter Road was also approved.