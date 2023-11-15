Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Elizabeth Gutierrez, Bilingual Pre-Kindergarten Teacher at Carver Early Education Center.

What subjects do you teach: I teach all subjects.

Hometown: Lockhart

Where did you graduate? “ I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Bilingual Education.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching for LISD is its willingness to adapt to student needs based on teacher feedback.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends consider me to be empathetic, reliable, compassionate, trustworthy, and selfless.”

Values most important to you: “Honesty, compassion, and respect. I also value family time, I believe spending time with family creates lasting memories, strengthen bonds, and gives a sense of belonging.”

Talents: “I believe one of my talents is having good communications skills.

Favorite Books: “At the moment, my favorite book is Atomic Habits by James Clear..”

Favorite Music: “I love music in general, I don’t have a favorite type of music.”

Hobbies: “I really enjoy dancing, spending time with family, and listening to music.”

What Inspires You? “What inspires me daily is the bond I build with my students and seeing students growth. I also strive every day to be a positive role model for my children.”

Family: “I am fortunate to have a very supportive family. My children consists of three beautiful girls and one handsome boy.”