Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Publishes Weekly On The Post-Register’s Website at www.post-Register.com.

Aug. 21

02:08:52 Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

02:20:46 7000 Blk Fm 713 Rosanky, Armed Subject | Closed Call Aross

03:01:08 Fm 86, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

03:44:55 13034 Blk Hwy 142, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Aross

05:20:04 4000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

06:01:47 5200 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

06:14:50 Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

07:51:00 2400 Blk Fm 713 County, Injured Animal | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:06:49 Fm 1854 County, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:07:56 13973 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Mramirez

08:38:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:56:57 200 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

10:56:44 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

11:01:27 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

11:04:29 Hwy 183 Sb County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:33:49 Sh 130 Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

12:09:52 80 Blk Pecan Park Dr San Marcos, Fraud | No Contact Lhiles

12:17:41 78 Blk Wolf Creek Rd Martindale, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles

13:02:34 100 Blk Whitney Cv Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

13:03:47 200 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Burglary Residential | Contact Made Mrodgers

13:20:16 6900 Blk Hwy 183 N County, Burglary | Follow Up Lhiles

13:25:03 Hwy 183 S County, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Lhiles

13:32:55 200 Blk Sunkist Dr Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Contact Made Lhiles

13:55:16 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Intoxicated Individual | Arrest Made Lhiles

14:01:03 13503 Blk Fm 1854 San Marcos, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:03:42 7900 Blk Us Hwy 183 Lockahrt, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

15:05:33 1100 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

15:14:40 Bugtussle Ln Luling, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

15:19:20 1900 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:19:40 55 Blk Acorn Rd – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:56:56 6500 Blk Fm 713 San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Delhi Vfd

15:57:22 4500 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez

16:08:04 9800 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Theft | Contact Made Lhiles

16:48:55 Blackjack St Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:10:13 Young Ln Lockhart, Tree Down | Made Secure Lhiles

17:16:03 4000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

17:50:03 4400 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles

17:52:25 100 Blk Skyview Dr Martindale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

18:01:03 1500 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles

18:23:11 200 Blk Nubian Trl Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11

18:58:49 1900 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

19:41:16 100 Blk Oak Meadows Dr Dale, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Lhiles

20:01:44 6600 Blk Hwy 304 Rosanky, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

20:17:18 100 Blk Bull Run Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:19:43 3000 Blk Fm 20 East County, Assist Motorist | Made Secure Lhiles

20:23:45 1400 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

20:29:53 1400 Blk Fox Ln , Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:37:23 100 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

20:39:28 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Avillegas

20:50:51 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

21:03:24 Blackjack St Lockhart, Flag Down | Closed Call Avillegas

21:18:09 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:21:55 3400 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lhiles

21:22:57 1500 Blk Sunflower Trl – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

21:25:48 1500 Blk E Market St – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:34:31 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles

21:37:36 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:43:43 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Avillegas

21:45:28 1400 Blk S Commerce – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

22:06:45 12943 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Runaway | Closed Call Lhiles

23:02:39 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Minor In Possession | Closed Call Lhiles

23:07:51 Fm 2720 Maxwell, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

23:12:31 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

23:41:37 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Odor Investigation | Unable To Locate Lhiles

Aug. 22

02:04:48 100 Blk Madison Ln Martindale, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Avillegas

06:41:47 300 Blk Fm 671 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

06:43:30 1200 Blk River Grove Road – Se Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

06:46:12 San Marcos Hwy, Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:01:13 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:14:07 700 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:28:11 1200 Blk Reed, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:15:00 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Afd Esd 11

09:15:07 4500 Blk Fm 1185 San Marcos, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:40:23 7800 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mramirez

09:43:08 2400 Blk Night Sky Cv Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

10:01:36 300 Blk Jackson Dr Maxwell, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

10:04:13 700 Blk Sabine St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

10:23:44 2100 Blk Windsor Blvd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:18:01 Bugtussle Ln Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:49:28 78 Blk Wolf Creek Rd Martindale, Harassment | Contact Made Lhiles

12:05:54 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Reckless Driving | Contact Made Mramirez

12:14:32 3400 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Rekindle | Closed Call Mramirez

12:41:03 2300 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:44:04 1200 Blk West 38th Austin, Warrant Service | Made Secure Mramirez

12:56:55 4900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

13:18:44 100 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Contact Made Mrodgers

13:19:09 300 Blk Dove Hill Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

14:13:35 700 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

14:18:19 Whitetail Ln Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

14:54:45 200 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

14:56:54 8900 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Mramirez

15:21:13 4800 Blk Fm 1854 San Marcos, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:33:40 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:38:22 100 Blk Joe’s Place Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

16:38:39 100 Blk Skyking Dr Martindale, Burn Ban Violation | Made Secure Lhiles

16:42:42 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:45:31 600 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

17:06:16 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:31:33 100 Blk Red Rock Rd – N Sector Red Rock, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

17:36:16 Blackjack St Lockhart, Traffic Control/Direct | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:03:40 2000 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Stray Cat | Follow Up Lhiles

18:06:51 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dake, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

8:58:32 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Avillegas

19:10:18 Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

19:18:52 100 Blk Santa Rita Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

19:24:19 100 Blk Joe’s Place Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

19:25:59 800 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

20:04:48 Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

20:20:45 1000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles

20:29:44 500 Blk Plant Rd Luling, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

20:31:17 500 Blk Plant Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

21:32:13 12 Blk Still Meadow Cv Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles

21:58:15 300 Blk Morgan Trl Dale, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Avillegas

22:20:47 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Found Secure Lhiles

22:29:15 Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

22:50:44 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Lhiles

Aug. 23

01:13:27 800 Blk Spanish Oaks Blvd Lockhart, Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Avillegas

01:49:57 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

03:34:18 300 Blk Piney Ln Rosanky, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Delhi Vfd

03:59:39 100 Blk Sunset Trl Luling, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

04:54:39 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

05:00:55 800 Blk St Joseph St Prairie Lea, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas 8220

06:44:25 Fm 20 East County, Debris In Roadway | No Report Avillegas

06:50:52 2700 Blk Hwy 183 Sb County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

07:53:08 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – Sw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:12:20 16659 Blk Fm 86 , Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Tadams

10:00:33 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Violation Of Protective Order | No Report Lbarrios

10:13:01 6000 Blk Salt Flat Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

10:13:53 300 Blk Morgan Trl Dale, Welfare Concern | No Report Mramirez

10:29:46 1400 Blk S Commerce St Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Supplement Tadams

10:53:07 5700 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Missing Person | No Report Mramirez

11:25:35 700 Blk Bee Creek Rd Dale, Indecency W/Child | Closed Call Mramirez

13:23:12 Chalk Rd Harwood, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

13:24:48 Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

13:36:10 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Wanted Subject | No Report Mramirez

13:37:46 400 Blk Goliad St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:43:25 17500 Blk Camino Real Dale, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

13:44:15 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mramirez

14:06:00 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

14:11:54 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

14:28:13 13627 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | No Report Tadams

14:31:28 100 Blk Skyridge Dr Martindale, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:31:50 1300 Blk S Colorado St Lockahrt, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:42:53 12943 Blk Hwy 142 County, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

14:48:35 800 Blk Live Oak St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

14:49:23 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Contact Lbarrios

15:20:31 400 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Alarm Business | False Alarm Mramirez

16:04:02 76 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:07:17 1000 Blk Biggs Rd Luling, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | No Report Mramirez

16:12:11 12543 Blk Hwy 142 County, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

16:28:28 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

16:48:16 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Mramirez

17:00:08 7100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Fraud | Closed Call Mramirez

17:19:35 100 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

17:33:56 300 Blk Lay Rd Lockhart, Identity Theft | Report Taken Lbarrios

18:14:53 Mustang St Prairie Lea, Reckless Driving | No Report Mramirez

19:09:43 6300 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Stray Cat | Closed Call Aross

19:54:30 800 Blk Live Oak St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes

20:04:27 8800 Blk Fm 20 East County, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

20:14:31 1400 Blk Fm 671 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

20:37:21 100 Blk Caracara Ln Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

20:56:37 1400 Blk Fm 2984 County, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Aross

22:10:41 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Aross

23:04:27 300 Blk E Market St, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

23:48:34 5500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

Aug. 24

00:34:27 5000 Blk Fm 1854 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

01:24:04 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

01:34:34 13610 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

03:43:38 Fm 2001 Kyle, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

03:54:55 Fm 2001, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

05:08:39 800 Blk Spanish Oaks Blvd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

08:20:07 1100 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

08:42:50 400 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | No Contact Lbarrios

08:45:26 Track Rd Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Tadams

09:00:19 100 Blk Larremore St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

09:36:04 600 Blk Scenic View Rd Luling, Assault | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:10:03 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Transport Prisoner | No Report Lbarrios

10:15:28 1100 Blk Silent Valley Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

10:36:38 Fm 1185 , Animal Carcass | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:20:36 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Alarm Panic | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:36:26 2800 Blk Fm 671 Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mramirez

12:47:51 200 Blk Caldwell Luling, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

12:57:12 400 Blk Woody Hollow Rd Luling, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Mramirez

13:31:44 Hwy 183n Lockhart, Disturbance-Domestic | Unable To Locate Mramirez

13:39:05 500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

13:50:02 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

13:51:35 600 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | No Report Lbarrios

13:55:33 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:34:42 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mramirez

14:59:57 500 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:06:55 27 Blk Yellow Stone Rd Luling, Burglary Residential | No Report Lbarrios

15:08:38 3300 Blk Barth Rd Dale, Ems Call | No Report Mramirez

15:20:00 300 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | No Report Lbarrios

15:20:09 300 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Mustang Ridge, Theft | No Report Mramirez

15:28:34 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mramirez

15:28:55 Fm 671 , Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:32:46 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

15:36:47 Memorial Dr Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Unable To Locate Mramirez Afd Esd 11

15:37:17 100 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Illegal Burn | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:45:00 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

15:45:44 State Park Rd Prairie Lea, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

15:46:17 55 Blk Acorn Rd – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:49:40 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector S Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:51:15 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

16:00:43 Hwy 142 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:04:25 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Ne Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

16:20:20 100 Blk Longhorn Ln Lockhart, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:08:24 1700 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

17:09:26 1400 Blk S Commerce Street – Ne Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

17:10:30 13701 Blk State Park Rd Fentress, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:16:50 San Marcos Hwy Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:18:33 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

18:34:00 100 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:10:59 2900 Blk Mule Creek Rd Luling, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Aross

19:16:22 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

19:21:37 Hillcrest Ln Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Aross Afd Esd 11

20:25:55 200 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Aross

20:55:36 Hwy 183 N County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

21:30:40 4700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Bee Call | Closed Call Aross

22:20:05 Joe’s Place Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes

22:33:53 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Suicide Attempt | Closed Call Zsikes

Aug. 25

00:35:57 400 Blk Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

02:18:35 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Burglary Commercial | Closed Call Aross

02:20:44 Us Hwy 183 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

05:21:20 Hwy 183 S County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

05:43:03 1100 Blk Chihuahua St Lockhart, Flag Down | Closed Call Zsikes

06:49:59 300 Blk Fm 671 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Aross

06:50:23 Hwy 142 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

07:00:37 10 Blk Elm St Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:12:06 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:46:21 Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:07:47 2200 Blk Buck Branch Rd Rosanky, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

08:14:14 2400 Blk Night Sky Cv Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:31:20 4500 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mramirez

08:37:46 4500 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:26:43 Liberty Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

09:28:32 500 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Illegally Parked Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:28:40 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:36:41 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:40:48 5000 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

10:05:18 Biggs Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:06:39 500 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:17:45 500 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez

10:20:55 5300 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

10:40:53 13623 Blk Fm 86 County, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:04:12 11507 Blk Old Loclhart Rd, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:35:15 Hwy 142 , Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jibrahim

11:41:00 Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:54:11 Hwy 183 S County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:59:10 100 Blk County View Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11

12:19:58 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams12:27:46 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

12:54:24 Hwy 142, Debris In Roadway | Made Secure Lhiles

12:55:13 300 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Contact Made Mrodgers

13:05:17 10070 Blk E Ih 10 Luling, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Mrodgers

13:23:53 100 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

13:37:04 3200 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:14:46 200 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Contact Made Lhiles

14:29:18 7100 Blk Misty Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Maxwell Esd

15:21:06 300 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Martindale Esd

15:39:14 9100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Suspicious Activity | Unable To Locate Lhiles

16:05:33 1800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:19:40 1800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:18:26 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:30:53 Hwy 183 Nb County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:31:44 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:34:10 2400 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

17:36:44 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:37:10 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:03:22 6 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:26:14 100 Blk Hackberry St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:48:04 5500 Blk Fm 1854 County, Assault | Closed Call Avillegas

18:58:15 Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:00:33 2 Blk Seals Creek Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

19:01:44 100 Blk Armstrong Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

23-08-2492 08/25/2023 19:15:17 Hwy 183 Nb County, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Avillegas

19:27:25 50 Blk Squirrel Run San Marcos, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Lhiles

19:28:29 Fm 1854, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Avillegas

19:31:17 3500 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Avillegas

19:31:48 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:36:10 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

19:58:36 1700 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

20:21:21 2500 Blk Camino Real – Sw Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

20:22:44 4000 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Livestock At Large | Follow Up Lhiles

20:35:14 2500 Blk Camino Real – Sw Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

20:45:25 Fm 672 County, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:48:19 300 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Burn Ban Violation | Made Secure Lhiles Afd Esd 11

20:49:43 13000 Blk Fm 1854 County, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

21:01:41 Fm 110 San Marcos, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

22:42:50 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Avillegas

22:46:57 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Threats | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

23:02:10 13000 Blk Fm 1854 , Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

23:34:29 1700 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

Aug. 26

00:41:36 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

01:28:51 Biggs Rd Luling, Tree Down | Closed Call Kzion

02:06:10 Sh 130 Sb Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

02:46:10 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Avillegas

04:02:28 Hwy 183 Sb County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

04:08:54 Fm 672 Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

04:16:23 200 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Mid-Co Esd

04:55:23 1200 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Avillegas

06:13:34 Fm 20 East County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

06:35:47 Hwy 142 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

06:39:22 2300 Blk Highway 142 – N Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

07:04:58 100 Blk Niederwald Dr Kyle, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:09:42 55 Blk Second St Maxwell, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:17:46 55 Blk Second St Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Other Mrodgers

08:16:16 4600 Blk Blk Fm 86 Luling, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:25:07 12968 Blk Camino Real County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:06:36 600 Blk Sierra Dr Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:35:46 100 Blk Skyridge Dr Martindale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:59:18 3400 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:21:17 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

12:22:09 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:26:04 2000 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

13:12:47 500 Blk Fm 713 County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:17:43 100 Blk Zane Saddle Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Contact Made Mrodgers

13:32:24 300 Blk Cherokee Trl Dale, Livestock At Large | No Contact Lhiles

13:51:53 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:54:54 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Other Mrodgers

14:05:49 San Marcos Hwy / Old Bastrop Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Tneely

14:24:13 1000 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Tree Down | Closed Call Lhiles

14:45:53 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:09:13 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:24:34 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Tneely

15:24:47 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:24:56 200 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lhiles

16:23:58 200 Blk Old Luling Rd Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:05:37 Hwy 142 County, Debris In Roadway | Made Secure Lhiles

17:21:38 Hwy 142 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:25:39 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Hwy San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

17:43:37 Fm 20 West County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

18:50:32 County Line Rd Dale, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Avillegas

19:22:09 Fm 1296 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:41:10 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

19:51:06 300 Blk Forister Ranch Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

19:52:09 Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles

20:31:19 Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

20:38:35 Fm 1854 , Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

21:03:31 Fm 2720 County, Motor Vehicle Crash-Fatality | Closed Call Avillega

21:04:53 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trl – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:07:29 1500 Blk E Market St – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

21:10:29 Camino Real Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

21:13:24 Pettytown Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

21:43:57 300 Blk Forister Ranch Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

21:51:12 1600 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

21:57:36 200 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Disturbance | Arrest Made Avillegas

22:01:18 Forister Ranch Dr Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

22:15:03 19900 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

22:29:20 10 Blk Elm St Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd

22:38:00 1100 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

23:22:30 Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Lhiles

23:53:49 9100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Close Patrol | Found Secure Tmueller

Aug. 27

01:30:37 100 Blk Koegler Dr Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

01:31:42 Koegler Dr Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

01:43:30 Camino Real County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Avillegas

02:56:33 12900 Blk Camino Real County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

03:03:01 14700 Blk Camino Real , Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

03:07:33 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Avillegas

06:36:23 300 Blk Fm 1984 County, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

09:24:18 Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co Esd

10:06:03 Fm 672 San Marcos, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:38:28 700 Blk Martindale Rd Martindale, Stolen Vehicle | Contact Made Mrodgers

11:51:51 100 Blk Paloma Bend Dale, Ems Call | Contact Made Lhiles

13:06:19 100 Blk Paloma Bend Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

13:17:53 1000 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Mrodgers

13:31:04 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

13:31:37 Summerside Ave Lockhart, Rekindle | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co Esd

13:49:00 700 Blk S Main St Fentress, Theft | Contact Made Lhiles

13:51:03 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:06:09 7700 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Lhiles

15:06:29 200 Blk Arrowhead Cv Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:49:39 400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:55:54 500 Blk Airfield Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:12:20 Sh-80, Traffic Stop | Citation

16:20:48 100 Blk Arrow Ln Lockhart, Injured Animal | Closed Call Lhiles

16:23:41 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd. Lockhart, Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:25:34 200 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Disturbance | Contact Made Lhiles

17:11:38 San Marcos Hwy Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:13:00 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – S Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:14:03 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Mrodgers Martindale Esd

17:14:26 Wireless Call Caldwell County So, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:14:41 8000 Blk Camino Real – S Sector Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

17:15:05 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Se Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

18:33:05 Borchert Loop Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Found Secure Mrodgers Maxwell Esd

18:37:00 Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Rekindle | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:45:10 1800 Blk Plant Rd Luling, Burn Ban Violation | Citation Issued Lhiles

18:51:45 23 Blk Clint Ct Martindale, Assault | Closed Call Avillegas

19:29:02 200 Blk Burdette Wells Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lhiles Mid-Co Esd

19:29:39 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Gas Leak | Closed Call Avillegas Dale Vfd

19:33:03 100 Blk Little Lane – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

19:33:48 400 Blk Sh 130 Nb Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

19:36:24 100 Blk Little Lane – N Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

20:05:49 1400 Blk Fm 671 County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles

21:40:59 8200 Blk Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

21:45:30 6200 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

22:02:23 10470 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Avillegas

22:13:44 Fm 86 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

23:02:15 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Found Property | Report Taken Avillegas

23:02:50 7900 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

3:30:39 Hwy 183 S County, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Avillegas