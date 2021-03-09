Maria Moreno Hernandez Share:







Maria Moreno Hernandez was born on June 25, 1923 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2021. Maria was born to Melquiades Moreno and Ladislada Cruz in Staples, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Ramon Hernandez; her siblings, Teodoro Moreno Sr, Manual Moreno Sr, Felix Moreno, Daniel Moreno Sr, Consuelo Moreno Rodriguez; and son-in-law Albert Contreras. Maria is survived by her siblings; Jessie (Darlene) Moreno, Jose (Lucinda) Moreno, Esperanza Valdez, Angelita Rivera, Alicia Romero; her children, Mary (Johnny) Salinas, Gloria (Johnny) Garza, Dora Contreras, and Richard (Yolanda) Hernandez; grandchildren, Veronica (Hector) Betancourt Campos, Melody (Rudy) Lopez, Gabriel (Jessica) Contreras, Sharon (Jimmy) Guzman, Genevieve Bunton, Isaac (Tina) Hernandez, Emerald (Ikponmwosa) Amen, and Hillary (Hal) Purka; 26 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, close family and friends.

Maria resided in Lockhart, Texas for 74 years where she worked a variety of jobs. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden at home, and anyone could smell her delicious cooking from a mile away. She took pride in her appearance, so she always made sure to get her hair colored and styled. She was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Many years ago, she dedicated her life to the Lord.

Her love and dedication to her family was always her number one priority. She provided unconditional love as a mother and grandmother. She was often the caregiver to many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They will forever remember her as “Grandma Lockhart.” She was known for her kind, welcoming hospitality to everyone. Her sweet smile will be missed by all and she will forever remain in her family and friends’ hearts.

A Graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 9th at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart, Tx at 10:00am where family and friends gathered to celebrate her life. Pallbearers were, Jimmy Guzman, Gabriel Contreras Jr., Julio Harros III, Ramon Harros, Gilbert Harros and Hector Betancourt Campos.