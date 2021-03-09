Ona Lea Anton Share:







Knowing she was deeply loved and with her steadfast faith, Ona Lea Anton, 95, of McMahan, passed away March 7, 2021 in Hays Nursing in San Marcos.

She was born at home in McMahan to Bart H. McGee and Ruby (Ellis) McGee on December 13, 1925. The farm girl met the love of her life, Herman W. Anton, while at Lockhart High School while showing a calf in the fat stock show. While he went on to serve in WWII as a Marine, she worked at Chamberlain Store in McMahan and eventually went on to business school in Austin. As soon as Herman returned, they were married on December 16, 1945. They started their life together in Lockhart where they were blessed with two daughters, Sheila and Ronda. Later they moved to San Antonio where Ona worked a few different jobs to help pay for piano lessons for the girls. She was a seamstress and sewed for the public.

She eventually launched a 25-year career at Joske’s of Texas by the Alamo as a comparison shopper and assistant to several store presidents. She was known as “Incorruptible Ona”. “Sometimes I feel like a lady FBI agent, dedicated and incorruptible. I investigate other stores’ prices so Joske’s is not knowingly undersold. ” She was dependable, diligent, honest, professional, friendly and loaded with common sense. At 85, she was still farming the ranch on which she grew up–driving a tractor to shred and raising cattle. She and Herman loved to fish and participated in bass club tournaments as well as coastal fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Nita Maynard and Annie Ray Henry. She is survived by her two loving daughters Ronda Anton Reagan and Sheila Kirkham Brawner as well as grandchildren Kimberley McAdams, Kerri Wise, Kirk Kirkham, Kelsey Brawner, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan. Edds Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to the McMahan Volunteer Fire Dept at 6450 FM 3158, Dale, TX 78616 to help purchase a much needed truck.