On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Dora Aponte received her wings and now sings with the angels. She was 75 years old.



Born to Adela and Ygnacio Espinoza, Dora lived her life in her beloved Lockhart, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered for her warmth, generosity and kind spirit.



Dora is survived by her husband Ubaldo and her daughters Jennifer, Michelle and Anita. She will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



May you rest in peace, Mom, Grandma, Grammy. Your memory will remain in our hearts always.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 12 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.