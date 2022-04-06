Kent Adams Fehr Share:







Kent Adams Fehr joined his Eternal Father on March 31, 2022, after a brief, but courageous, battle fighting cancer. Kent started life on July 21, 1954,in Lockhart, Texas with his loving parents Fred “Ted” Clark Fehr and Doris Adams Fehr.

Kent is survived by his wife, Palma Armstrong, their son Robert Blake Fehr (fiancé Jessica) of Lockhart, Texas; devoted stepdaughter Tamara Armstrong Patrick (John “BJ”) of Buda, Texas; Brandon Wilson (Elizabeth) of Kyle, Texas, adored grandchildren: Gage, Austin, Aiden Patrick of Buda, Haley Wilson of Austin, and numerous other dear family members, and beloved friends.

Kent is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred John Adams, and Winnie Lee Adams; his parents, Doris “DeeDee” Adams and Fred “Ted” Clark Fehr and his brother Clark Fehr.

Kent graduated from Lockhart High School in 1973 and shortly thereafter started a career in the commercial kitchen repair industry, ultimately owning his own business servicing commercial kitchen equipment in restaurants and public education facilities.

Kent married his high school sweetheart, the absolute joy of his life, Palma Armstrong Fehr. Kent always knew that she loved him unconditionally. No matter what the problem, when he needed advice, she would say something that would immediately put everything into perspective. The marriage provided Kent one stepson, Brandon Wilson, and one stepdaughter, Tamara Patrick, who he loved as his own children. Soon to come was Robert Blake Fehr, Kent’s pride, and joy.

Kent had a passion for sports, was an incredibly compassionate person, loved the outdoors and his family. In his childhood Kent spent endless days fishing and hunting any time he could with both his father and his older brother, Clark. As Kent progressed through life, he continued to enjoy all things outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and hiking. Kent amassed a gun collection that was beyond compare and enjoyed his time at the ranch and at any shooting range.

In lieu of a traditional funeral service, Kent’s family and friends will celebrate Kent’s life at the Lockhart State Park, Group Recreation Hall, at the “top of the hill” on May 7th, 2022, starting at 2:00 PM. The Lockhart State Park is located at 2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX, 78644-9716.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Brain Tumor Society, https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/https-nbtsevents-braintumor-org-KentFeher or to a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Buda Oaks Assisted Living, staff, nurses, and Hospice for the care they provided Kent and family.