LHS TAFE dominates State competition

By Amber Crabill

CONGRATULATIONS Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) State Competitive Members! Texas Association of Future Educators, competed in a virtual State Competition at Lockhart High School, on Thursday, March 4th through Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. We had 13 student competitors, and all 13 were called on stage as STATE WINNERS!

The Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

Congratulations to the following TAFE State winners:

Blue Ribbon 1st Place State WINNERS:

Team of Mya Salinas & Faviola Arellano-Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary: Words of Fall

Team of Mya Salinas & Faviola Arellano-Project Visualize Recreation: Bootastic Halloween

Red Ribbon 2nd Place State winners:

Team of Bella Castillo & Trinity Alexander-Project Visualize Leadership: Senior Honk Line

1st Place Gold Certificate State winners:

Jada Edwards-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

2nd Place Silver Certificate State winners:

Baltazar Galindo-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Peyton Crabill-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Haley Ledesma-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Jocelyn Adeyeye-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

3rd Place Bronze Certificate State winners:

Cecilia Amaya-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Tyler Staton-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Trinity Alexander-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Clara Reyna-Educational Leadership Fundamentals

Five out of the six Lockhart TAFE members participating in National Level Competitions placed 1st at State and are qualified to compete at the Educators Rising National Competition in Orlando Florida, in June 2021!

TAFE 1st place STATE winners and National qualifiers:

Peyton Crabill-Teacher Created Materials: Literacy Levels

Team of Mikaela Leyva & Haley Ledesma-Project Visualize Service: Caring Through Quarantine

CiCi Amaya-Job Interview Varsity

Jada Edwards-Job Interview Junior Varsity

TAFE is under the guidance of 17th year Teacher Leader, Amber Crabill, with assistance from 2nd year Assistant-Teacher Leader, Jarin Pittman. Ms. Crabill would like to thank everyone who competed at State Competition. You represented yourself, Lockhart High School, our TAFE Chapter, and our community with LION pride, and we couldn’t be prouder.

TAFE will continue to grow and push our members to new heights and achievements every year. Congratulations to everyone who won in their educational competitive events and exploring all the places you can go with Lockahart’s Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Career Technical Student Organization.