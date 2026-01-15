LHS to host Little Shop of Horrors Share:







By Leesa Teale,

LPR Publisher

Lockhart, get ready to feed your appetite for fun.

Lockhart High School Theatre invites the community to experience the delightfully spooky and wildly entertaining Little Shop of Horrors. Join students for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and a plant with a BIG personality.

Show times will be January 22–24 & 29–31 at 7:00 PM at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center.

This is a great way to show support for the talented students and enjoy a high-energy musical packed with catchy songs, comedy, and heart.

Cast members include, Cristian Cruz, Penelope Prine, Marshall Murdoch, Dylan Schleicher, Brayden Cheatham, Eva Feale, Leticia Juarez, Brooklyn Fuller. Ensemble Members include, Olivia Kloss, Joseph Castillo, Hannah-Joy Berthon, Klarissa Zavala, Abygail Kapphahn, Lilianna Limas, Humberto Zurita, Donneila Mathurin, Brianna Loya, Maliyah Branch, Rylee Matthews. Janice Rubio, Jazlynne Martinez, Jason Schleicher, David Jones, Ava Soriano, Margot Van Zant, Aubrey Hayes-Johnson, Ilyanna Gamboa, Gustavo Garcia, Elijah Oden, Madaline Grubbs.

Crew members include, Jaeda Eckford, Grayson Lakomia, Bella Bliss, Emilynn Cravey, Daniela Jacome, Lilah Alvarado, Katlynn Dunn, Carlee Elisondo, Addison Knight, Garrett Lowe, Patrick Schliesman, Emily Hernandez, Mackenzie Dykes, Isabella Fisher,

Aiyana Urrutia.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Free admission for kids 5 and under and LISD Employees with ID.