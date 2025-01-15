The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Alyssa Ollervidez. 5th grade at Bluebonnet Elementary. All subjects (ELAR, Math, and Science).

Hometown: Edinburg

Where did you graduate? Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The various leadership opportunities the district offers.”

How would your friends describe you? “Energetic, loyal, passionate, and a natural leader.”

What values are important to you? “I value my family, building relationships with my students, and self improvement. My family has been there for me for as long as I can remember and I wouldn’t be who I am without them.

“My students are more than just kids who sit in my room. I treat my students with respect, and kindness every day and I want to be a teacher they can come to even when they are no longer sitting in my class.

“I truly value growing myself personally and professionally. I know that I have a lot to learn in the education field, and I am so grateful to the coaches I have had in my 4 years here in Lockhart that have gotten me this far. However, if you ask anybody on my team, they know I am always open to new learning opportunities for myself and my kids.”

Talents? “A well known talent I have is my typing speed. I compete with my students and nobody has beaten my time or my accurac, yet. A secret talent I have is singing and only a select few of students have heard me.”

Favorite Books: “The Wild Robot and The Tale of Despereaux. Both stories demonstrate characters that are resilient and never back down from challenges.”

Favorite Music: “My favorite music comes from Taylor Swift.”

Hobbies: “I enjoy reading, singing, and baking.”

What inspires you? “My students. Every day with them is a new adventure, and they continuously teach me how to be a better teacher and a better human. I definitely would not be here without all of them.”

Family: “Husband, Juan Ollervidez; Mother, Cynthia Pacheco; Father, Manuel Alaniz; Sister, Isabel Alaniz; Brother, Ethan Alaniz; Dogs, Phyllis and Finn.