Krueger represents Lockhart at New Yer’s Eve bowl game Share:







LISD

Lockhart High School Varsity Cheerleader Kaelin Krueger performed at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 31, 2024.

Krueger, a sophomore at LHS, serves as a Social Officer on the 2024-2025 Varsity Cheer Team. She earned her invitation through Lockhart High School Cheer Team’s performance at the 2024 Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) summer camp at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, where she also received All-American Cheerleader honors.

Krueger traveled to Florida in advance of the bowl game for several days of rehearsals dedicated to preparing her for the Citrus Bowl halftime performance. She performed with about 600 cheerleaders and mascots from across the United States in front of 60,000 fans at this popular college football game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Citrus Bowl has been a college football tradition since 1947. The game gives qualifying cheerleaders the opportunity to perform at the seventh oldest collegiate bowl in the country, as well as the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Orlando.

Illinois defeated South Carolina in the game, 21-17.