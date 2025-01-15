MLK March set for Monday Share:







Special to the LPR

District 1 Pride will be sponsoring its 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. March on Monday, Jan. 20.

The MLK March will start on MLK Jr. Blvd (corner of MLK and Seawillow) at 10:30 a.m., where there will be an opening prayer, a reading of a proclamation by Mayor Lew White, and a few words honoring Kenny Roland, co-founder of District 1 Pride, and a former member of the Lockhart City Council. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Roland’s passing.

The MLK March will conclude at the Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, where there will be a short program and a hot meal from Chicken Express for all attendees. This year’s guest speaker will be Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden.

A silent auction for pies and baked goods will be held during the program.