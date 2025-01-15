Carvajal new CEO of Lockhart Chamber Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Less than 100 miles from Lockhart, Megan Carvajal was originally from Victoria. She was even closer to the Barbecue Capital of Texas after taking a job in Austin.

However, thanks to COVID, Carvajal found herself taking a job just under 1,000 miles away in Colorado.

“I figured it would be a good to get a different experience than Texas,” Carvajal said.

Carvajal got her outside of Texas experience, but four years later, she again wanted the Lone Star State experience.

“It was time,” Carvajal said. “I knew I wanted to do something different. The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce job came across my search and I thought, ‘That’s me. I can do that.’ I’ve been just giddy how wonderful it’s all worked out.”

Carvajal said she grew up coming to Lockhart and Luling for the barbecue and always thought nice of the area.

“I’m thrilled to come back,” she said. “It has changed a lot, but I still love Lockhart. When living in Austin, Lockhart was my day getaway. My family would meet about once a month for barbecue here.”

Lockhart was anointed the Barbecue Capital of Texas by the state Senate with a resolution in 2003.

Carvajal officially began her new post as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce on Monday. Rather than a banquet this year, the Chamber will have a “State of the Chamber” and a “Meet the New CEO” mixer on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Lions Club.

Asked what she knew of the Lockhart Chamber situation, Carvajal said, “I know it has been without leadership for a while. The board, I think, wants to work for the next generations. There are longtime members, and some that have only been here for a year or less. We need to know how we’re going to face all of the growth. I tend to enjoy organizations where they have growth.

“We have a wonderful board of directors. Everybody is excited, and that matters. The Chisholm Trail Roundup is coming up. There is a lot of love about Lockhart. You can experience the best of Texas here. To me, Chisholm Trail gives people that exposure. It’s a shining example of the community. Using it, we can create other experiences.”

Carvajal believes getting the Visitor Center (104 W. Market St.) modernized is one of her main goals.

“Our priorities should be what’s working and what’s not working,” she said. “I want to send out surveys and have conversations and get feedback regarding other things.”

Carvajal worked for 25 years in Austin, supporting communities and creating positive change, she said. A friend of Carvajal got HIV, so she became involved with that movement and went to work for a non-profit agency. She’s also worked at a children’s shelter, SAFE (Stop Abuse For Everyone), and United Way.

Most recently, Carvajal was Executive Director of a survivor center for children of sexual assault, also helping their family members and loved ones. There was also an educational segment for the children.

In her message to Chamber members, Carvajal noted, “Lockhart is such a special place, and I’m honored to be a part of a community that values collaboration, innovation, and history. I look forward to working with local businesses to create opportunities for growth and supporting the incredible people who make Lockhart so unique.”

She also noted she loves cooking, creating and collecting art, and is hoping to find a local yoga studio.