Man arrested in connection to weekend shooting

City of Lockhart

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at about 3 p.m., emergency dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a physical assault. Lockhart Police Officers arrived at the 900 block of S. Brazos Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene and transported the injured male to local hospital. He has since been released.

The initial investigation indicated that Jesus Marcos Manzano, Jr. fired at the victim and fled the area. Officers were able obtain an arrest warrant for Manzano.

Manzano was located by police and proceeded to barricade himself at a home on 1st Street. With assistance from the Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT Team, officers were able to apprehend Manzano. During the apprehension, Manzano resisted, and as a result, sustained an injury. Manzano was transported to a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

Manzano faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Lockhart Police Department thanked the APD SWAT for its assistance in the investigation.