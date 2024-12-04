First Friday joins city’s A Christmas to Remember Share:







First Friday will sponsor the first day of A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart while continuing its extended regular business hours for the monthly event.

First Friday will include a bevy of entertainment from musical guests, art shows, and even something for the pets.

Entertainment, which will include the Lockhart High School Choir on the Caldwell County Courthouse lawn for A Christmas to Remember at 6:30 p.m., includes the following:

Printing Solutions — Free photos with Santa from 6-8:30 p.m. Big As Texas Sounds DJ will spin tunes for visitors. Vendors include Cake Shack Co., and R Menagerie.

Good Things Grocery – This business will have its final day of business with “A Good Farewell,” which will include the band Four Stringed Animals beginning at 6 p.m.

Little Trouble, the restaurant under new ownership, will include Lex Chabraja on jazz piano.

Lockhart Arts and Craft — Rock Bottom String Band with Los Gatos from 8-11 p.m.

The Blue Pearl — David Isley Band from 8-10 p.m.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes will have a “Market Day” from 5-8 p.m.

Fiddler’s Green and The Case Room (5-8 p.m.), as well as Best Little Wine & Books, and Golden Hour will be serving specials.

Mr. Brown’s Pet Shop will include a “Small Town Farm,” Canine Cleaning Crew nail trims, K9 Mastery, and dogs for adoption during First Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Colossal Books — The store will have a poetry room expansion, as well as selections from the estate of Robert James Waller, author of The Bridges of Madison County.

There will be several art shows, with Commerce Gallery having a Meet the Artists (Brandon Owen, Ian Shults, and Wes Hansen) from 5-8 p.m.

Get Lucky Gallery will also be open until 8 p.m. with new works by Ekin Balcioglu, Apothicc, Evan Horn, and more.

Nostalgic Nites will be open until 9 p.m.

A Christmas to

Remember in Lockhart

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 6

5-8 p.m. First Friday Downtown

6 p.m. – Vendor Tents open

6:30 p.m. – Lockhart High School Choir

7 p.m. – Mayor’s Lighting of the Courthouse Christmas Tree

Saturday, Dec. 7

9 a.m. – Vendor Tents open; Plum Creek Elementary Choir

9:45 a.m. – Navarro Elementary Choir

10 a.m. – Wiggle Waggle Train Rides; Santa Claus; Face Painting (Leah Paints Face); Caricatures (Chuck Bryan); Pony Rides

10:30 a.m. – Danza Azteca Guadalupana

11 a.m. — Street Juggling (Jack Byrd); Pictures with Santa by Leider

11:15 a.m. — Clearfork Elementary Choir

Noon — Bluebonnet Elementary Choir; Austin Reptile Show; Austin Flameworks (Kevin Ivey); Pixie Locks & Feathers (Isabel)

12:30 p.m. — Left Hand Thread Band

1:15 p.m. — Elvis

1:45 p.m. — Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary Choir

2:30 p.m. — Lockhart Junior High School Choir

3 p.m. — Magic Show-Jack Byrd; Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo

3:30 p.m. — Mariachi Cielo Azul

4 p.m. –Leah Paints Faces

4:30 p.m. — Melisamba Dancers

5:30 p.m. — Texas Fire Dancer Floki

7 p.m. — Christmas Lighted Night Parade