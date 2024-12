Entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, Dec. 4

Best Little

Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Duett’s Texas Club

(Martindale)

Two Step Dance Lessons with bands, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering,7-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Rock Bottom String Band & Los Gatos 512, 8-11 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

David Isley Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Lockhart State Park

Forest Bathing, 9 a.m.

Marvelous Mammals Hike, 10 a.m.

Campfire 101: Making Camping S’more Fun, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8:30 pm.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Birds, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Birds, 10 a.m.

Homeschool Class: Birds, 2 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.