The Orignal Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
Name and grade you teach and at which school: Duane Silkett, 10th-12th Grades, Lockhart High School

Hometown: Round Rock

Where did you graduate? Round Rock High School

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My students and the automotive team at LHS.”

How would your friends describe you? “Helpful, outgoing,a team player, and honest.”

What values are important to you? “Honesty and hard work.”

Talents? “Auto mechanics.”

Favorite Books: Louis L’Amour

Favorite Music: “Country music.”

Hobbies: “Hunting and fishing.”

What inspires you? “The last few years, it has been seeing students learning the automotive trade and having students return after graduation as successful technicians.”

Family: “Amanda, my wife of 34 years, 3 children and 3 grandchildren.”

