The Orignal Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach and at which school: Duane Silkett, 10th-12th Grades, Lockhart High School
Hometown: Round Rock
Where did you graduate? Round Rock High School
Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My students and the automotive team at LHS.”
How would your friends describe you? “Helpful, outgoing,a team player, and honest.”
What values are important to you? “Honesty and hard work.”
Talents? “Auto mechanics.”
Favorite Books: Louis L’Amour
Favorite Music: “Country music.”
Hobbies: “Hunting and fishing.”
What inspires you? “The last few years, it has been seeing students learning the automotive trade and having students return after graduation as successful technicians.”
Family: “Amanda, my wife of 34 years, 3 children and 3 grandchildren.”