Mighty Mite Lions cap off perfect season with Super Bowl title Share:







LPR staff

The Mighty Mite League Lions (black squad, ages 5-6) of Lockhart finished undefeated in the regular season, then handled the previously unbeaten San Marcos Cowboys, 41-12, in the Super Bowl at Rattler Stadium.

This marked back-to-back Super Bowl appearances by the Lions.

In winning all 10 games, the Lions scored 352 points while only allowing 37.

The Head Coach of the Lions is Memo Juarez, with assistants Nick Sanchez, Joel Juarez, Celestino Hernandez, Angel Martinez, and Team Mom Amber Moncevaiz.

The Lions include:

2 — Brayden Sanchez

3 — Juanito Silva

4 — Josiah Martinez

5 — Ezekiel Rayos

6 — Damien Burras

7 — Kole Cox

18 — Wayne Walker

20 — CJ Hernandez

21 — Alyjah Juarez

22 — Messiah Williams

23 — Ulysses Juarez

88 — Weston Reed

99 — Julius Barron