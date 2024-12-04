Post Register

Santa’s arrival, Tree Lighting in Martindale

Local News
Martindale’s 17th annual Downtown Tree Lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 6. The festivities begin at 5 p.m., with Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting between 6-6:15 p.m. Many local vendors will be selling goods. The Friends of the Martindale Library will have a bake sale. There will be music and caroling. There will be a movie and crafts at the library.

Photos with Santa will be available. There will also be good and refreshments available to purchase.

