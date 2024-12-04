Lions continue undefeated streak with sweep of Hallettsville Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Lions notched another dominant performance last week, earning a clean sweep over Hallettsville. The Freshman and Junior Varsity teams both secured victories, while the Varsity squad delivered a commanding win to improve to 6-0 for the season.

The Varsity Lions played with relentless energy, forcing 34 turnovers that translated into 35 points and an additional 30 points in transition.

“We played extremely hard throughout the entire game, and I’m very proud of our team for the effort they put in,” said LHS Head Coach Collin Hart. “Our guards did an excellent job dictating the pace, which created a lot of good offensive possessions.”

Junior Jay Villalobos led the Lions’ offensive charge with a 29-point performance, along with 6 assists and 6 steals. Senior Dareon Loggins contributed 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, while junior DJ Anthony and senior Roman Moreno added 8 points each, combining for 10 rebounds and 5 steals.

Hart emphasized the importance of staying focused and taking the season one game at a time.

“We’ll continue to get better each week and focus on what’s right in front of us,” Hart said.

Up next, the Lions will compete in the La Grange Tournament on Dec. 5, opening up with Bastrop at 1:30 p.m.