Faulstich crowned Most Worthy Citizen

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A man many around Lockhart have come to know as Santa Claus, thanks to his work with various groups during Christmas time, has been recognized for his overall willingness to give back to his city.

Ron Faulstich was named Lockhart’s Most Worthy Citizen at Saturday evening’s State of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce event, which took place at the Lockhart Lions Club.

Chamber Chairman James Bowman noted each year the Chamber and its board of directors recognizes an individual “who makes a positive impact and a real difference on the community.”

Shirley Williams, last year’s Most Worthy Citizen, added, “Ron is a staple of the Lockhart community. He has served in many ways, through sponsorships, donations, printing, and volunteering his time. Ron has also served on many boards, including the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and the Lockhart ISD Education Foundation.”

Faulstich, who moved to Lockhart 24 years ago, recently retired. He still owns 20 percent of Printing Solutions. He sold the remaining interest of Printing Solutions to his son, Travis Faulstich, which he said allows him “to do all these things” for his community. He and his wife, Holly, are partners in Stich Investments, Stich Interests, and Kaigler, LLC (residential and commercial building rentals).

“I want to thank my family for letting me do what I do, all the silly things that I do,” Faulstich said.

“I love Lockhart. I love the people in Lockhart. I used to see the list of the people who were the Most Worthy Citizens. I always looked up to them and wanted to be like them. I want to donate to the community because the community helps me.

“I used to say I’ve lived here 24 years, but I’m not local. Now my name is on here, so I’m local.”

“He also spends some mornings cleaning up the square with councilman (Brad) Westmoreland,” Williams said of Faulstich.

Among the board of directors Faulstich is part of include:

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Chairman, 2014;

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Board, 2012-2015;

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, 2019;

Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, 2019;

Lockhart Historical Preservation Committee, 2016-present;

Keep Lockhart Beautiful, 2001-2003;

Lockhart Economic Committee, 2002;

Lockhart Downtown Business Association since it began in 2002;

The Lockhart Education Foundation, 2017-2024;

The Dickens Christmas Parade 2015-2022;

Lilly’s Pegasus Pay it Forward event, 2023-present;

Central Texas Chili Group 2010-present;

Printing Solutions: 1999 Austin location, 2001 Lockhart location;

Lockhart Downtown Trash Detail, 2019 to present;

Ron’s Wieners Pop-up Hotdog cart that donates to charity, 2024-present.

Santa Claus at the following: Lilly’s Christmas Parade, many senior homes, Blue Santa, City of Lockhart events, Chamber of Commerce events, daycares, and other surrounding special events, 2022-Present.

Among the family members sitting with Faulstich included his father, Bob Faulstich, who served in the Korean War.

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce handed out several awards at its annual event, just a few weeks after the arrival of the Chamber’s new CEO Megan Carvajal. It was noted that six of the Chamber’s 16 board members are new this year.

“Thank you all for being so warm and welcoming,” Carvajal said. “I’m thrilled to be here.”

Carvajal thanked her team at the Chamber.

“I know that the Chamber has been on a winding road,” Carvajal said. “And I know, much like the rest of the world, we’re all trying to figure out who we are after the pandemic. I came to this organization to make a positive impact on the community. I grew up loving this community. Once a month, my family was in Lockhart enjoying barbecue. I’ve met so many passionate people. Everyone has so much love for Lockhart. I know together we can make this community thrive.

“I want to share with you our priorities for this year. My focus is going to be enhancing our business operations, improving your member experience. I will show up at city council meetings, county meetings, at the (economic development corporation). You can count on me to show up and represent you.”

Carvajal has jumped in with the 52nd Chisholm Trail Roundup only a few months away – June 12-14.

“We’re going to make the Chisholm Trail Roundup the best year ever,” Carvajal said.

Eric DeHoyos of Pegasus School, and a board member of the Chamber, catered the banquet.

DeHoyos is the outgoing Chamber chairman, with Bowman stepping into that role this year.

Among the other awards:

Agribusiness of the Year: Swift River

Pecans LLC

“Since its founding in 1998, this business has been operating and thriving in Fentress,” said Westmoreland. “This business and its owner not only enjoy being the steward of the land, a pecan orchard, but he loves the educational practices for everyone who cares to take a tour of his facility. They are partners in soil testing and biological programs. They have made a dramatic impact in the Fentress community.”

Troy Swift accepted the award and proceeded to thank his employees, his wife, and even his neighbor for providing computer support.

“We are leading in regenerative agriculture in the pecan industry,” said Swift, President of the Texas Pecan Growers Association. “We are looking into how to grow the best pecans money can buy.”

Swift won Best Pecans in Texas in 2018 and 2022.

“Please come over to Fentress and see us,” Swift said. “We also have a sawmill. If you ever want to tour our orchard on the San Marcos River, just call and we will set up an appointment.”

Swift closed by saying he had an answer to the age-old question on the pronunciation of pecan.

“The proper way to say pecan is, ‘puhcahn,’ Swift said. “If you have a ‘peecan,’ that’s something you want to take on a long trip when you don’t want to stop.”

Best Business: Caldwell County Food Bank

Bowman said community members who nominated the Caldwell County Food Bank “mentioned the joy and love it has provided for our community.”

“The food bank serves the entire community with six service programs and more than 200 volunteers,” Bowman said. “In 2024, the food bank delivered more than 1.4 million pounds of food to Caldwell County citizens.”

Executive Director Meredith Jakovich noted the numbers mentioned by Bowman, while impressive, were also unfortunate because they represented the “need that’s out there.”

“I’m so very proud of our team and everybody that’s been involved, Jakovich said. “We have a wonderful board. We have a staff of six and a volunteer team of more than 200. It takes all of us to make it happen. Please help and support us by volunteering. There are plenty of opportunities. We have some great programs. We could always use more hands.”

Spirit of Lockhart Award: Raquel Barron

“Raquel is an all-around beautiful person,” said Suzy Falgout. “By knowing her, we are all blessed. Everything she does, she gives 1,000 percent.”

Barron said she was “deeply honored by the recognition.”

“I would also like to thank God for providing me with health and strength to help others” Barron said. “It’s a true privilege to serve and make a difference. Helping others is my passion, and I am grateful to be a part of a community with kindness and compassion.”

Spirit of Lockhart Business Award: First Lockhart National Bank

Founded in 1889, what is now known as Lockhart First National Bank was the first bank in Lockhart.

“It has been a mainstay, providing financial services and support for our citizens,” said Chamber Chair-elect (2026) Lauren West. “It has been a staple in our community. They are a true partner in building a thriving business community.”

Vice President/Loan Office Abel De La Cruz accepted the award for FLNB.

“We are part of this community and are so proud to be here,” said De La Cruz “The bank would not be here for 136 years and counting if it wasn’t for the strength of our community. There’s so much work to be done in this community, and we have to work together to make sure it gets done.”

Spirit of Lockhart Non-profit Award:

Pegasus School

The staff and the youth of Pegasus School were honored for its never-ending work in helping at several events in Lockhart.

“They work tirelessly to break the vicious cycle of child abuse by providing interventions for abused, neglected, emotionally disturbed, and adjudicated boys between the ages 10 and 17,” Bowman said. “They do this by providing treatment.”

Bowman listed the type of treatments regarding the various challenges facing the young men.

“The young men of Pegasus serve this community generously, and their service is so much bigger than this award,” said Bowman, noting “probably everyone in this room has experienced the generosity of Pegasus. We all deeply respect these young men.”

Spirit of Lockhart Award: Jacob Castillo, Pegasus School

Westmoreland noted Castillo, the Pegasus School Staff Supervisor, was “willing to help wherever is needed. He represents what it means to serve selflessly.”