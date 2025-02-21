Ernest Benton “Tommy” Thomas Share:







August 23, 1941-Janaury 30, 2025

Ernest Benton “Tommy” Thomas, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2025, at the age of 83, in Lockhart, Texas. Born on August 23, 1941, in Houston, Texas, Tommy led a remarkable life that touched the lives of many. He was the cherished son of Dewey Benton Thomas and Margie Lee Follis Thomas, who preceded him in death along with his first wife, Audrey Jean Thomas, the mother of his children.

Tommy was a proud graduate of Katy High School, class of 1960, and his journey took him through various cities in Texas, including Webster, Katy, Plano, and Spring. His adventurous spirit and natural leadership qualities defined him as a serial entrepreneur, a sharp-witted individual whose boisterous nature and fearless attitude left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

He was a man of many passions, with hobbies that included gun collecting, hunting, snow skiing, and magic. Tommy loved to travel, sing, and dance — and he always had a special place in his heart for seafood and Mexican food. His favorite color, turquoise, was a reflection of his vibrant spirit and zest for life.

Tommy is survived by his devoted wife, Carla Thomas, whom he married in 2012, and with whom he shared many joyful moments. He leaves behind a legacy of love through his children: Jim Thomas and his wife Carol of Houston, TX; Nik Thomas and his wife Kristine of Zionsville, IN; Tony Thomas and his wife Amanda of Katy, TX; and Duke Thomas and his wife Ninfa of Katy, TX. His grandchildren, Natasha, Shelby, Kaila, Hunter, Nicholas, Megan, Troy, and Elija Thomas, and his great granddaughters, Brinley Shannon and Mia Le, were a source of immense pride and joy for him.

Tommy’s family also includes his beloved sisters: Carolyn Burton and her husband Garland of Elgin, TX; Linda Dowdy and her husband Tom of The Woodlands, TX; and Cindy Kosik and her husband Darrel of Waller, TX, as well as his brother Dewey Thomas and wife Arelys of Pearland, TX. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Bessie Rose of Pattison, TX, and numerous other family members and friends who will carry his memory in their hearts forever.

A funeral service to honor Tommy’s life will be held on March 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel. The service is open to all who wish to pay their respects and celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who brought so much laughter, love, and joy to those around him.

In every aspect of his life, Tommy Thomas exemplified the spirit of adventure and genuine connection. He was a beloved figure whose boisterous laughter and sharp wit will be dearly missed. As we remember Tommy, let us celebrate the legacy he leaves behind—a legacy filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.