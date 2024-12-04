Tree Trimming begins this week in Lockhart Share:







City of Lockhart

Starting this week, tree trimmers from McCoy began working around Lockhart. Crews will begin at West Clearfork and San Jacinto streets, and will move eastward toward Frio Street, and eventually to other parts of the city.

Crews have already alerted residents ahead of time. As they move along the city, crews will provide an advanced notice of two weeks before they begin working on that street.

Residents do not need be home when work takes place. Tree trimming is expected to take about two to three months to complete.