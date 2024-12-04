Stop signs to remain in Prairie Lea Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners last week agreed to keep the wall-way stop signs already in place at Prairie Lea, despite longtime objections from Prairie Lea resident Andrew McClish.

McClish handed out traffic studies, conducted in his area, noting the court had previously agreed to remove the signs because the traffic count did not justify them.

However, Commissioner Rusty Horne, of Precinct 2, said he had concerned residents on both sides of the possible removal of the signs, and said even if people didn’t stop for the signs, they were at least slowing down.

Commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of keeping the stop signs.

In other business:

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said in the past the courthouse and its grounds have been used for film purposes but there had never been an official policy. Therefore, Haden and Commissioners agreed on a policy, including if filming took place on weekends, security would be provided by those filming.

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said there had been a few fires recently, mostly fires at night which had been left unattended and got out of hand.

“We are issuing citations if you violate the burn ban, and I want to make it clear to the public you cannot burn at night,” Rangel said. “We’ve had everything from people burning sofas, mattresses and such.”

Rangel recommended such items being disposed of at the landfill on FM 1185.

Rangel also noted that Caldwell County was one of 118 of Texas’ 254 counties currently under a burn ban.

The 2025 Caldwell County Historical Commission members were re-appointed for another two-year term. They are: Tony Andric, Melinda Andric, Donaly Brice, Molly Brown, Coyle Buhler, Melissa Doss, Wayne Kozlow, Melanie Kozlow, Liz Kristnik, Kris Krueger, Scott Lloyd, Phil McBride, Phyllis Metcalfe, Carol Ohlendorf, Christine Ohlendorf, Julie Ohlendorf, Margaret Perry, Marcia Proctor, Ronda Reagan, Michel Royal, Ronnie Royal, Shirley Williams, Homer Williams.

Due to the drought conditions, certain fireworks have been ruled restricted in unincorporated areas, including skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins. This does not prohibit the use of permissible fireworks.

The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation at 301 Walnut St. in Luling will be celebrating 150 years on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is invited to attend.

Commissioners approved the following:

* A preliminary plat for Esperanza Ranch consisting of 34 residential lots on about 42.4 acres located on Taylorsville Road and FM 86.

* The final plat for Loopsy Subdivision consisting of 4 residential lots on about 45.38 acres located on Pebblestone Road.

* The final plat for Acorn Grove Estates consisting of 14 residential lots on about 61.55 acres located on Sierra Drive and Acorn Road.

* A short form plat for Orchard Subdivision consisting of 2 residential lots on about 18.75 acres located on Orchard Way and Political Road.

* A short form plat for Hillcrest Acres consisting of 2 residential lots on about 9.76 acres located on Hillcrest Lane and Seminole Trail.

* A short form plat for Dale 1854 Addition consisting of 2 residential lots on about 9.94 acres located on FM 1854 and FM 1185.