Lionettes perform at Macy’s Parade Share:







LPR staff

The Lockhart Lionettes performed at the prestigious Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York last week.

The Lionettes include Captain Caelan Gannon, Co-Captain Gracie Flores, Sr. Lieutenant Emma Capello, Sr. Lieutenant Riona VanBuren, Head Social Officer B Torres Puente, Social Officer Linda Brito, and Social Officer Aliah Leos.

“They are excellent representatives of our superior dance program,” said James Crowley, Director of Lockhart High School’s Fine Arts program. “Their gift and achievements are their personal drive and work that is needed in our Fine Arts program.”

The Lionettes were awarded All-Star Dancers at Showmakers of America Officer Camp last summer. There were hundreds of dancers across the USA that attended the parade to perform together.

LISD

Winter

Concert Series

December

(remaining schedule)

4 – LHS Piano II-IV Recital, 6 p.m. (GOPAC)

5 – LJHS Orchestra Winter Concert, 6 p.m. (LJHS)

6 – LHS Choir, A Christmas to Remember on square, 6 p.m.

7 – A Christmas to Remember (Dr. Eugene Clark Library)

9 a.m. – Plum Creek Elementary Choir

9:45 a.m. – Navarro Elementary Choir

11:15 a.m. – Bluebonnet Elementary Choir

Noon – Clear Fork Elementary Choir

2 p.m. – Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary Choir

2:50 p.m. – LJHS Choir

7 p.m. – LHS Band/Color Guard/Dance in Lockhart Lighted Parade downtown

9 – LJHS Dance Winter Show, 5:30 p.m. (LJHS)

10 – LJHS Beginning Band Winter Concert, 6 p.m. (LJHS)

LHS Choir Winter Concert, 6 p.m. (GOPAC)

11 – LJHS Choir Winter Concert, 6 p.m. (LJHS)

12 – Navarro 1st Grade Concert, 6 p.m. (Navarro)

Plum Creek Elementary 3rd Grade Musical and Art Show, 6 p.m. (Plum Creek)

13 – Bluebonnet Elementary 2nd Grade Choir Winter Wonderland, 6 p.m. (Bluebonnet)

LJHS and LHS Dance Winter Show, 7 p.m. (GOPAC)

14 — LJHS and LHS Dance Winter Show, 7 p.m. (GOPAC)

16 – LJHS Band Choir/Orchestra Pre-Board Meeting Performance, 6:15 p.m. (MLC)

Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary Choir Caroling Field Trip to Golden Age Home and Parkview

17 – Bluebonnet Elementary Choir Caroling Field Trip to Golden Age Home, Parkview

LHS Band Winter Concert, 7 p.m. (GOPAC)

18 – LJHS Band Advanced Bands Concert, 6:30 p.m. (GOPAC)