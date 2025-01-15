LPD makes arrest in series of vehicle burglaries Share:







City of Lockhart

Lockhart Police have identified and charged one person with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a third-degree felony. The 13-year-old male suspect was arrested for his role in more than a dozen vehicle burglaries in the Summerside subdivision, located between U.S. 183 and FM 1322 in Lockhart.

Upon receiving incident reports from residents, Lockhart Police officers spoke with residents and received a large quantity of surveillance video footage. Along with this evidence and new information, Lockhart Police were able to build a strong case against the suspect.

“This investigation is an example of how valuable it is for our police department to build relationships with residents,” said Lockhart Police Chief Gary Williamson. “We appreciate residents providing not only valuable information, but also video that proved to be essential in this investigation.”

The juvenile suspect was apprehended in Austin after Lockhart Police issued a warrant for his arrest. Additional charges are pending.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, additional information is not available at this time.

The Lockhart Police Department would like to thank the Austin Police Department and Travis County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation and arrest.