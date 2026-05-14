Evacuation Center to host open house on May 22 Share:







The Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center will celebrate its launch by hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, May 22, inviting the public to hear about its features and take a tour of the new facility.

The 45,000-square foot facility is now open, serving a dual purpose for the community’s residents as both an emergency evacuation shelter and a large community center with the capacity to host conferences, corporate meetings, exhibitions and special events.

The $22 million facility – paid for largely in part by grants administered through the Texas General Land Office is able to offer temporary shelter for up to 360 people displaced by disasters such as wildfires, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.

When it’s not being used as an evacuation shelter, its 20,000-square-foot main hall can accommodate more than 600 guests and be reserved by the public for events.

Come experience the new facility and learn more about how it will serve community residents.