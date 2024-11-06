Borchert Loop Elementary budget, move-in goal established Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The goal for Lockhart ISD is to begin moving into its new Borchert Loop Elementary School building on July 14, 2025, according to reports at last week’s board meeting.

Much of the classroom technology will be included in the construction, but items such as security cameras and audio enhancement will be added after completion.

It was noted that new staff, including a constable, will be needed. If teachers within LISD wish to transfer to Borchert Loop, they will be given priority over possible new hires.

Among the budget items for the new elementary school are:

— $75,000 for software licenses and annual maintenance

— $125,000 for utilities

— $75,000 for maintenance

— $150,000 for transportation and fuel

— $40,000 for supplies

— $1.6 million for staffing; Operating $465,000; for a total budget impact of $2,065,000

LISD will analyze campus enrollment projections in February to help on the number of teachers needed.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Camarillo also gave an update regarding logistics, noting new bud routes would be decided, and school zones for schools. LISD covers more than 300 square miles.

In other business:

*An English as a Second Language (ESL) report noted there were1,078 bilingual students in LISD schools. Grades 1-5, and 1,523 ESL students grades Pre-K through 12, which is and increase of 108 students from 2023.

*Austin Community College Vice Chancellor Chris Cirvini gave a presentation to the board prior to the General Election, saying ACC had been “deeply engaged in the Lockhart community for several months.”

ACC’s annexation of LISD by ACC passed Tuesday, xxx-xxx.

“We want to grow as the community grows, and not overbuild,” Cirvini said. “We want to build something that is not just 20 percent full. We’ve looked at the Ford building downtown. That space was intriguing to us. We presented it to our board.

“We are also looking at permanent multi-acre facility. We could possibly use LISD (facilities) after-hours.”

* Two bids have been received by ISD to replace the exterior and interior fencing at Lions Stadium. The exterior safety fence will be 8-feet tall and coated black, while the interior chain link fence is 4-feet tall.

Superintendent Mark Estrada noted the fencing was “falling down and beyond repair. If we do it, it’ll be up for another 40 years.”

The board approved $143,000-plus for the fence by a 6-1 vote with Warren Burnett voting against it.

* The board unanimously approved purchasing new “chillers” at Lockhart Junior High for a little more than $776,000. The chillers have been a LJH since it was built in 2000. A temporary chiller is being used currently at LJH. While the purchase amount is far below the $1.1 million budgeted, controls will be purchased separately, but they are anticipated to still be below the total budget amount. The new chillers are expected to be in place by March 2025.

* Recognized at the beginning of the board meeting were representatives from LISD that made the Lockhart Post-Register’s “Best of Caldwell County” issue. Those individuals also received Legacy of excellence coins. They included:

— Best Teacher 6-8, Jeff Knickerbocker

— Best Teacher 9-12, (tie) Suzanne Majorka, Meslissa Hardaway

— Best High School Coach, Scott Hippensteel

— Best Insurance Company, LISD board member Rebecca Pulliam