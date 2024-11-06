Gonzales to continue ‘Stay Holy’ efforts as prep football career ends early Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Nathaniel Gonzales earned every yard he ever gained at Lockhart, but his last pickup – 9 yards against Austin Anderson last week — will be his last. Gonzales suffered an injury that will make the senior hard-nosed running back miss his final game in a Lion football uniform this week at A&M Consolidated in College Station.

Although he hopes to have more playing days ahead on college gridirons, Gonzales finds comfort knowing he will always be at home with his faith.

In the summer prior to his sophomore year at Lockhart High School, Gonzales said a group visited his church – Abundant Life Church in Lockhart – showing what it could do with school designs and asking what people were passionate about.

Gonzales and a few friends attended the event, giving him an idea.

“I wanted to make something about God,” Gonzales said. “I first made a shirt with three crosses representing what He (his son) died for, and people could put whatever verse they wanted to put on back. Almost everybody has a different one.”

More recently, Gonzales has made a shirt that had the words “Fear no evil,” with a cross wrapped in thorns.

“It’s been slow, but it picks up here and there on occasion” said Gonzales, who keeps on going just as he has on the football field.

At the moment, Gonzales is working on a pair of hoodies for a friend. People can visit his Instagram at stay_holy5 and look at pictures. There is also a form to click on and order.

As for his relentless running style, Gonzales finished his senior season with 927 yards on 176 carries for a 5.3-yard per carry average.

“It’s rough that I don’t get to play with my guys in my last game,” said Gonzales, who went by the moniker ‘My Time’ as he entered his junior season at LHS. “At least I got to play on Senior Night with my guys on the field.”

He said he got his rough and tough running style from his mother.

“It mainly comes from my mom,” Gonzales said. “She has never quit at anything. Recently, she went back to school to get her nursing degree. I mainly do it for her and my family.”

His mother is Rosemary Moreno, father, Simon Gonzales, brother, Corey Moreno, and sister, Aliz Gonzales.

After graduation, Gonzales is hoping to get an offer to be a running back in college. If there is no offer, he plans to walk on at either UT-San Antonio or Texas State University.