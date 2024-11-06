Lockhart votes to lessen marijuana laws Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The City of Lockhart passed Proposition A with 67.9 percent, voting in favor of reforming marijuana enforcement by city personnel, lessening offenses to some of its lowest priorities.

The new measure will include issuing no citations for paraphernalia or residue in lieu of a possession charge. It would also ban the use of odor detection of marijuana or hemp as a probable cause for search and seizure.

Also, with 61.2 percent of the “Special Election” vote, Austin Community College will annex the Lockhart Independent School District’s territory, paving way for the college to establish a Lockhart facility. The measure will authorize an Ad Valorem Tax.

Caldwell County voters also approved a $150 million issuance of a bond to design, acquire, demolish, construct, develop, extend, expand, upgrade, renovate, improve, repair, and maintain roads, bridges, and highways within the county. That vote passed with 68.5 percent.

A total of 58 percent of registered voters in Caldwell County casts their votes.

In local voting, incumbent Sheriff Mike Lane (R) won his second term with 54.5 percent of the vote over challenger Hector Rangel (D).

Republicans also swept two contested races for Caldwell County Commissioner, with B.J. Westmoreland (R) defeating Taylor Burge (D) with 54.3 percent in Precinct 1, and Ed Theriot (R) defeating Mickey Zapata (D) with 52.6 percent in Precinct 3.

Debbie Sanders (R) also edged Joy Pardo (D) with 54.2 percent in the race for Caldwell County Tax Assessor.

In the only LISD Board of Trustee race — District 4 — Chris Charles defeated incumbent Warren Burnett with 59 percent.

Several Caldwell County positions were uncontested, including Treasurer Gloria Garcia (R), Constable Precinct 1 Richard Sanders, Constable Precinct 2 Paul Easterling, Constable Precinct 3 Michael Jay Bell, and Constable Precinct 4 Art Villareal.

Lockhart elementary teacher Tanya Lloyd (D) lost in her bid to overtake incumbent Michael Cloud (R) for U.S. House District 27. Cloud won with 55.1 percent in Caldwell County and and an estimated 66.1 percent district-wide.

Stan Gerdes (R) also rolled as a repeat winner for State Representative District 17, defeating challenger Desiree Venable (D).

Caldwell County was almost exact in what the State of Texas – 56.7 percent – voted for former President Donald Trump to return to office in a victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ted Cruz (R) won by a wide margin in Caldwell County – 58.8 percent –in knocking off challenger Collin Allred (D).