Chisholm Trail Roundup schedule
Thursday, June 9
5 p.m. – Carnival
* Petting Zoo
* Barrel Train
* Pony Rides
* Inflatable Obstacle Course
Food & Craft vendors
5:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races
6:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races
6:30 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Roundup Queens coronation at the Main Pavilion
7 p.m. – Mark Berry on the Rodeo Power Hour Stage
7:30 p.m. – Awesome Auction: LHS Class of ’23 Project Graduation
7:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races
8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo
Rough Stock Rodeo with Diamond Cross Rodeo
* Dynamite Dames Trick Riders
* Mutton Bustin’
10:30 p.m. – Nathan Colt Young on the Main Stage
Friday, June 10
5 p.m. – Carnival
* Petting Zoo
* Barrel Train
* Pony Rides
* Inflatable Obstacle Course
Food & Craft vendors
5:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races
6:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races
7 p.m. – Matthew Ryan on the Rodeo Power Hour Stage
7:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races
8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo
* Dynamite Dames Trick Riders
* Mutton Bustin’
10:30 p.m. – Matt Castillo on the Main Stage
Saturday, June 11
10 a.m. – Chisholm Trail Grand Parade
5 p.m. – Carnival
* Petting Zoo
* Barrel Train
* Pony Rides
* Inflatable Obstacle Course
Food & Craft vendors
5:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races
6 p.m. – Morgan Ashley on the Rodeo Power Hour Stage
6:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races
7 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Exhibition
7:30 p.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races
8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo
* Dynamite Dames Trick Riders
* Mutton Bustin’ Finals
9:15 p.m. – William Beckmann on the Main Stage
11 p.m. – Triston Marez on the Main Stage