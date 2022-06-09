Post Register

Chisholm Trail Roundup schedule

Thursday, June 9

5 p.m. – Carnival

* Petting Zoo

* Barrel Train

* Pony Rides

* Inflatable Obstacle Course

Food & Craft vendors

5:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races

6:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races

6:30 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Roundup Queens coronation at the Main Pavilion

7 p.m. – Mark Berry on the Rodeo Power Hour Stage

7:30 p.m. – Awesome Auction: LHS Class of ’23 Project Graduation

7:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races

8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo

Rough Stock Rodeo with Diamond Cross Rodeo

* Dynamite Dames Trick Riders

* Mutton Bustin’

10:30 p.m. – Nathan Colt Young on the Main Stage

Friday, June 10

5 p.m. – Carnival

* Petting Zoo

* Barrel Train

* Pony Rides

* Inflatable Obstacle Course

Food & Craft vendors

5:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races

6:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races

7 p.m. – Matthew Ryan on the Rodeo Power Hour Stage

7:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races

8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo

* Dynamite Dames Trick Riders

* Mutton Bustin’

10:30 p.m. – Matt Castillo on the Main Stage

Saturday, June 11

10 a.m. – Chisholm Trail Grand Parade

5 p.m. – Carnival

* Petting Zoo

* Barrel Train

* Pony Rides

* Inflatable Obstacle Course

Food & Craft vendors

5:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races

6 p.m. – Morgan Ashley on the Rodeo Power Hour Stage

6:30 p.m. — Swifty Swine Pig Races

7 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Exhibition

7:30 p.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races

8 p.m. – Chisholm Trail Rodeo

* Dynamite Dames Trick Riders

* Mutton Bustin’ Finals

9:15 p.m. – William Beckmann on the Main Stage

11 p.m. – Triston Marez on the Main Stage

