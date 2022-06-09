Rodney Duane Germer
Rodney Duane Germer, 75, of Lockhart passed away on June 8 after a battle with cancer. His wife, Lisa Nelson-Germer, children and grandchildren were with him in North Carolina.
Rodney grew up in Maxwell, Texas and attended school in Lockhart, graduating in 1965. An avid outdoorsman, Rodney’s hobbies included fishing, camping, woodworking and cooking, but he was never happier than when he was hunting with friends and family in the Texas hill country and the mountains of Colorado.
A long-time member of the TXARNG 49th Division, he farmed and owned an agricultural services company until 1981 when he accepted a full-time position, serving the 4-133 FA and later 49th DivArty and DISCOM. After completing a voluntary deployment to Bosnia in 2001, Rodney retired as a Sergeant Major with over 30 years of service.
In retirement, he continued to raise cattle, spent his time camping, hunting and fishing, traveled to visit family and friends, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
An informal memorial celebration with friends and family will be held in Lockhart at a later date. In lieu of flowers or food, the family welcome donations to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org
Rodney Germer was a friend and fellow soldier. We met in the early seventies when I became the Battery Commander of A Battery, 36th Bde, before we became the 49th AD. We were 105’s towed. Can you believe that. We we’re together all the way to my becoming the Divarty Commander. What a dear friend! What a soldier! I will meet him on Fiddle’s Green. BG John Avila
Rodney was our supply Sargent in Battery A 4th Bn 133rd Artillery. L joined in 1966 about the same time that Rodney did. I returned from OCS in summer of 1967 and was the Executive Officer while Rodney served in supply. We were an SRF Unit during the Vietnam War and trained twice a month usually firing one drill weekend each month at Ft. Hood. Rodney had to put in extra time in supply as our unit was receiving new equipment to prepare us for possible deployment. My prayers are with the family at this time. My life was made better by knowing and serving with men like Rodney.