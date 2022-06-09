Rodney Duane Germer Share:







Rodney Duane Germer, 75, of Lockhart passed away on June 8 after a battle with cancer. His wife, Lisa Nelson-Germer, children and grandchildren were with him in North Carolina.

Rodney grew up in Maxwell, Texas and attended school in Lockhart, graduating in 1965. An avid outdoorsman, Rodney’s hobbies included fishing, camping, woodworking and cooking, but he was never happier than when he was hunting with friends and family in the Texas hill country and the mountains of Colorado.

A long-time member of the TXARNG 49th Division, he farmed and owned an agricultural services company until 1981 when he accepted a full-time position, serving the 4-133 FA and later 49th DivArty and DISCOM. After completing a voluntary deployment to Bosnia in 2001, Rodney retired as a Sergeant Major with over 30 years of service.

In retirement, he continued to raise cattle, spent his time camping, hunting and fishing, traveled to visit family and friends, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

An informal memorial celebration with friends and family will be held in Lockhart at a later date. In lieu of flowers or food, the family welcome donations to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org