Cecilia (Sissy) Zuniga Ibarra
On June 8th, 2022 Cecilia (Sissy) Zuniga Ibarra passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born
in Lockhart, TX on May 25th, 1976 to Emma Yanez Rocha and the late Gilbert H. Zuniga. Sissy
was married to James Ibarra for 18 years. In the end, he was her caretaker and took her to all of
her appointments and cared for her needs at home. Her oldest daughter, Amanda, would stay
with her mom to help care for her also.
She lived most of her life in Lockhart raising her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She always had her nieces and nephews spend the night when they were little. She loved to
cook and play Scrabble and Skipbo and was always ready for a challenge. As she got older, she
took on couponing. She was really good at it and if you knew her, she always had a stockpile
ready to give away. She was always the life of the party with her big beautiful smile and loud
piercing laugh. She was easy to get along with and never met a stranger.
Sissy is survived by her husband, James Ibarra. Her mother and stepfather, Emma and Art
Rocha, her 5 children, Michael Gutierrez, Amanda Zuniga, Veronica Mojica, Raymond Calderon
and Gabriel Calderon. Her grandkids, Amberlynn Varela, Nadia Garza, Violet Garza and Sophia
Calderon. Her siblings, Eric Zuniga (Angela), Amy Vittonel Salazar (Juan) and Steve Zuniga
(Courtney). She is also survived by her grandmother, LaLa Yanez.
Sissy is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Zuniga, her maternal grandfather, Luciano
Yanez and her paternal grandparents, Merejildo and Juanita Zuniga and her uncle, Johnny
Zuniga.
Sissy has a long list of family of friends that loved her and will miss her so much. Especially her
nieces and nephews and her grand nieces and nephew that lovingly called her Grandma Tia.