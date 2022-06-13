Cecilia (Sissy) Zuniga Ibarra Share:









On June 8th, 2022 Cecilia (Sissy) Zuniga Ibarra passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born

in Lockhart, TX on May 25th, 1976 to Emma Yanez Rocha and the late Gilbert H. Zuniga. Sissy

was married to James Ibarra for 18 years. In the end, he was her caretaker and took her to all of

her appointments and cared for her needs at home. Her oldest daughter, Amanda, would stay

with her mom to help care for her also.

She lived most of her life in Lockhart raising her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She always had her nieces and nephews spend the night when they were little. She loved to

cook and play Scrabble and Skipbo and was always ready for a challenge. As she got older, she

took on couponing. She was really good at it and if you knew her, she always had a stockpile

ready to give away. She was always the life of the party with her big beautiful smile and loud

piercing laugh. She was easy to get along with and never met a stranger.

Sissy is survived by her husband, James Ibarra. Her mother and stepfather, Emma and Art

Rocha, her 5 children, Michael Gutierrez, Amanda Zuniga, Veronica Mojica, Raymond Calderon

and Gabriel Calderon. Her grandkids, Amberlynn Varela, Nadia Garza, Violet Garza and Sophia

Calderon. Her siblings, Eric Zuniga (Angela), Amy Vittonel Salazar (Juan) and Steve Zuniga

(Courtney). She is also survived by her grandmother, LaLa Yanez.

Sissy is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Zuniga, her maternal grandfather, Luciano

Yanez and her paternal grandparents, Merejildo and Juanita Zuniga and her uncle, Johnny

Zuniga.

Sissy has a long list of family of friends that loved her and will miss her so much. Especially her

nieces and nephews and her grand nieces and nephew that lovingly called her Grandma Tia.