July 10, 1977 – April 30, 2022

Gustavo Vijarro, of Maxwell, Texas, died on April 30, 2022. Visitation will be on Monday, May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.