Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Gustavo Vijarro

Obituaries
0
Share:

July 10, 1977 – April 30, 2022

Gustavo Vijarro, of Maxwell, Texas, died on April 30, 2022. Visitation will be on Monday, May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

Share:
Previous Article

Local Entertainment Calendar

Next Article

Farmers Market moves for weekend events

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION