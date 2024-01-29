Leona Franks Share:







In Loving Memory of Leona Franks

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Leona Franks, who earned her wings at the age of 72 on January 19, 2024. A lifelong resident of Caldwell County, Leona was born on December 20, 1951, to William Clynch Franks and Ruby Nell Norwood Franks.

Leona’s life was a testament to strength and resilience. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures, from her passion for reading to her enjoyment of dominos, spades, crossword puzzles, word searches and Sudoku. Her culinary skills, reminiscent of her mother’s, were unparalleled.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents and the following siblings: Lavert Franks Warren, Lavelle Mitchell Franks, Wilmer Lee Franks Carson, Beatrice Rogene Franks Bell, Edna Franks Rayford, Charlie Lee Franks, and William Clynch Franks Jr. She leaves an enduring impact on the hearts of her surviving siblings: Dexter Franks Roland, Marcus Michael Franks (Margie) and Yevett Manning (Carey). Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

A visitation in her honor will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 5-7 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. The funeral service will commence at 11 AM on Friday, February 2, 2024, followed by her interment at the Dale Memorial Cemetery.

May Leona rest in eternal peace.