Pedro “Pete” Tello Share:







May 13, 1936 – January 7, 2024

Pedro “Pete” Tello, a cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2024, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 87. Born on May 13, 1936, in Austin, Texas, Pete was a man who lived a full life, marked by love, kindness, and a passion for his family and interests.

Pete will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Connie Barron Tello, and their children: Julie Erlandson (Mark), Maria Sanchez (Hugo), Melissa Blue (Cameron), and Peter Tello. He was a source of wisdom and joy to his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will carry his legacy forward. Pete is also survived by his siblings, Andy Tello, Miguel Tello, and Ramona Serrato. His life was predeceased by his beloved daughter Estella Tello, his parents Andrew and Louisa Tello, his brother Pablo Tello, and his sister Minnie Hernandez.

Pete had a lifelong love for greyhounds and found great joy in taking his dogs to the race track. Those close to Pete will fondly remember the joy in his voice whenever he spoke of his days at the race track.

Pete’s absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him, but his spirit will continue to inspire his family and friends. His memory will be treasured as a blessing to everyone whose lives he touched.

The Tello family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to all who shared in Pete’s life. His story is one of joy, generosity, and the enduring power of family. As we say goodbye to Pedro “Pete” Tello, we celebrate the remarkable man he was and the indelible mark he left on this world. His was truly a life lived for others, and for that, his memory will forever be cherished.

Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.