Chamber Banquet Saturday

Each year, the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce is host to a night of entertainment, dinner and awards, in honor of its members. After nomination and voting, awards are presented to local citizens and business owners who have earned the support and recognition of the businesses and our community.

The 89th annual Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Banquet set for Saturday, Jan. 27, from 6-11 p.m. The Chamber membership and citizens of the community are invited to attend this great night of fun, food and fellowship at the Luling Civic Center, 333 E. Austin St. in Luling.

